College Cookbook: Lemon poppy seed cardamom rolls

These rolls are decadent. The moment I saw this recipe scrolling through my Pinterest, I had to make them. They aren’t classic and they aren’t like anything you can get in a typical bakery. Treat yourself this fall with cardamom, which goes so well with the citrus flavor of lemon.

Ingredients:

Dough

1 package of instant yeast

1 cup whole milk

2/3 cup granulated sugar

2 eggs

1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened

1 teaspoon lemon zest

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

1 pinch of cinnamon

4 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon salt

Lemon Cardamom Poppy Seed Filling

1 cup butter, softened

1 1/2 cups granulated sugar

2 tablespoon lemon zest

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1 1/2 tablespoon cardamom

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

2 tablespoons poppy seeds

Directions:

1. In a mixing bowl, add yeast and 2 teaspoons of the sugar to the warm milk. Whisk and let sit until the yeast becomes frothy.

2. Once the yeast is proofed, add the remaining sugar and softened butter. Mix with a stand mixer on low, or mix manually. Once the butter is broken up into chunks, add the eggs and mix while adding a half a cup of flour at a time to incorporate. Mix until a tacky dough forms.

3. Remove the dough from the bowl, it should be soft and not sticky. Knead the dough on a floured surface for two minutes. Place the dough in a greased bowl and cover with a dry towel. Let the dough sit for one and half hours, or up to two hours so the dough can double in size.

4. While the dough is waiting to rise, get started on the filling. Cream butter, sugar and lemon in a small mixing bowl until pale. Add in vanilla, cardamom, flour and poppy seeds until combined. Set aside until ready to use.

5. Once the dough has risen, punch the dough down in the bowl and knead it for several minutes. Divide into ten equal parts.

5. Take the ten pieces and roll them into thin rectangles, about a 1/4 inch thick.

6. Preheat oven to 350 degrees and line baking sheets with parchment paper.

7. Spread about 2 tablespoons of the poppy seed filling across the rectangle, leaving about 1/2 inch border at the bottom of each rectangle.

8. Roll each rectangle up jelly-roll style, or “hot dog” style. Cut the roll in half leaving half an inch at the top in tact. Twist the two cut pieces together and then roll the twisted piece together in a spiral. Repeat the process for the rest of the rolls.

9. Place the rolls in the oven and bake for 40 minutes, or until golden brown.