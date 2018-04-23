College Cookbook: Hot and sour soup

It’s starting to feel like summer, but it’s still a little chilly outside. Warm yourself up with this quick and easy-to-make soup. It’s the perfect meal if you’re feeling under the weather, orif you’re just in the mood for a soup that isn’t everyday chicken noodle. I’ve made this recipe many times, and it never disappoints.

I found this recipe through Pinterest. It comes from a blog called Gimme Some Oven. She uses tofu in her soup, but you can add meat if you want it to be more substantial. This recipe can also be made vegetarian by using tofu and vegetable stock.

Ingredients:

8 cups chicken or vegetable stock

8 ounces shiitake mushrooms

1/4 cup rice vinegar

1/4 cup reduced-sodium soy sauce

2 teaspoons ground ginger

1 teaspoon chili garlic sauce, like sriracha

1/4 cup cornstarch

2 large eggs, whisked

8 ounces firm tofu, or protein of your choice

4 green onions, thinly sliced

1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

1. Add all but 1/4 cup of the stock, mushrooms, rice wine vinegar, soy sauce, ginger and chili garlic sauce to a large pot. Stir over medium-high heat until the soup begins to simmer.

2. In a smaller bowl, whisk together the remaining 1/4 cup of stock and cornstarch until combined. Pour the mixture into the simmering soup. Stir the soup for about a minute, until the soup thickens.

3. Continue stirring the soup while drizzling in the whisked eggs in a thin stream to create ribbons. Stir in the tofu or meat, the green onions and sesame oil.

4. Season with salt and pepper to taste. To make the soup more sour, add in another tablespoon of rice vinegar. For a spicier flavor add in more of the chili garlic sauce.