College Cookbook: Homemade pizza dough

This versatile recipe is perfect for pizza parties, date night or an easy meal for any day of the week. The dough can be saved for about four days in a sealed bag or container, making it a perfect last minute dinner. Get creative with toppings and sauce. Whether it be ranch and chicken, or royal icing and Captain Crunch. This pizza pie crust can be as fancy, simple or decadent as you want it to be.

Ingredients

1 package active dry yeast

1 teaspoon sugar

1 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons olive oil

3 cups flour

Directions

1. In a large bowl, place yeast and sugar with 1 cup of warm water. Let sit until small bubbles form, roughly ten minutes.

2. Mix in salt and olive oil.

3. Add the flour gradually. Once a dough begins to from, knead it on a floured flat surface. Knead for about five minutes.

4. Place the dough in an oiled bowl and cover it. Leave it for one or one and a half hours, or until the dough has doubled in size.

5. Punch down the dough and divide into two balls. Let them relax for 15 minutes.

6. Roll each dough ball out to desired length and thickness is reached. Let it sit for 10 minutes before adding toppings and other ingredients.