College Cookbook: Easy mug cake gifts

An easy Christmas gift, these pre-made mug cakes will make a fun and tasty gift for anyone on your list.

Start by finding the perfect mug. Stuff the mug with a plastic bag filled with the dry ingredients of the mug cake recipe. Include a recipe card listed with the wet ingredients and baking instructions for the recipient to make at home.

Make sure the mug you are using is microwave safe and large enough to allow the cake to rise.

Snickerdoodle mug cake

Dry ingredients:

1/4 cup and 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons sugar

1/4 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

Wet ingredients:

1/4 cup milk, at room temperature

2 tablespoons salted butter, melted and cooled

1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

Directions:

In your mug, mix together the flour, sugar, baking powder and cinnamon until combined. Add the milk, butter and vanilla until you create a smooth batter. Sprinkle with cinnamon sugar if desired. Microwave for 1 to 1 and a half minutes, or until the cake is done to your tastes. Let the cake cool before serving.

Blueberry muffin mug cake

Dry ingredients:

1/4 cup and 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons sugar

1/4 teaspoon baking powder

Wet ingredients:

1/4 cup milk, at room temperature

2 tablespoons salted butter, melted and cooled

1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1/4 cup fresh blueberries

Directions:

Mix dry ingredients in the mug. Add the wet ingredients, except the blueberries and mix until a smooth batter is formed. Stir in the blueberries last. Microwave for 1 and a half minutes. Allow the cake to cool before eating.

Gluten-free chocolate mug cake

Dry Ingredients:

1/4 cup semisweet chocolate chips

1/2 tablespoon dutch processed cocoa powder

Wet ingredients:

1 large egg

1 tablespoon heavy cream

Directions:

In a large mug, add chocolate chips and heavy cream. Heat for about 40 seconds at a time in the microwave, whisking together each time you take it out. Do this until the chocolate is completely melted. Add the rest of the ingredients to the chocolate, whisking together vigorously as to not break down the egg. Whisk until the batter is smooth. Microwave for about 1 minute. The cake will rise while in the microwave but will compress when the cooking has stopped. Let cake rest for about 20 minutes. If desired, top with powdered sugar and fresh fruit before serving.