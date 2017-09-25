College Cookbook: Doughnuts your way

I’ve been waiting patiently for Dipper Donuts to open. The Spenard doughnut shop was poised to open Labor Day weekend, but due to municipal issues with their electric system the doughnut shop has still not opened. The craving for artisanal donuts was real this week and I needed to address it in the only way I knew how.

My grandma had a mini doughnut pan she let me borrow. You can find mini or regular size doughnut pans at most kitchen stores. This was the first baked doughnut recipe I tried and it turned out perfect. It’s also easy to adjust for different flavors. For instance, I swapped the matcha out for some powdered saffron and made a rosewater glaze. This recipe really allows you to be creative in the kitchen.

Ingredients

1 1/4 cups flour

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon matcha powder

2/3 cup vegetable oil

1/2 cup whole milk

1 egg

1/2 teaspoon white vinegar

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Glaze

1 1/2 cups powdered sugar

1 teaspoon matcha powder

2-4 tablespoons hot water

1 teaspoon matcha green tea powder

2-3 tablespoons hot water

Directions

Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees.

Mix all dry ingredients — flour, sugar, baking soda, salt and matcha powder in a small bowl. In a separate bowl, mix the wet ingredients — oil, milk, egg, vinegar and vanilla until mixed thoroughly. Combine the dry and wet ingredients in the bowl of a stand mixer, or into a separate bowl to mix by hand. Mix until combined. Be careful not to over-mix. Place the batter into a piping bag. A zipper storage bag works just fine. Use the piping bag to squeeze the batter into doughnut mold. Make sure to pipe the pan only half full to allow room for the doughnuts to rise. Bake for 8 minutes. Let the doughnuts cool completely before icing them. While the doughnuts are cooling, make the glaze by mixing together the powdered sugar, matcha and hot water. Make sure the icing is thick.