College Cookbook: Creamy parmesan garlic mushroom chicken

Over the course of the month, I have graduated from cooking meals that consist of ramen, eggs and hot pockets to an adult meal made to serve more than one person. I recently learned how to cook creamy parmesan garlic mushroom chicken. Since summer is in the palm of your hands, this will take only 30 minutes of your time.

Ingredients:

4 boneless, skinless chicken breast, thinly sliced or chopped into cubed pieces

2 tablespoons of olive oil

Salt and pepper to season the chicken

8 ounces sliced mushrooms

¼ cup of butter

2 garlic cloves minced

1 tablespoon of flour

½ cup of chicken broth

1 cup heavy of half-and-half

½ cup of grated parmesan cheese

½ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon of pepper

½ teaspoon salt

1 cup spinach

Instructions

1. In a skillet pan, add olive oil and let it heat on medium-high for 3-5 minutes before adding the sliced chicken breasts. Once heated, toss in the chicken breasts and let it cook until it is no longer pink in the middle. Set aside and add the mushroom into the pan. Let the mushroom cook until tender, then set aside.

2. Add butter, then toss in the garlic and cook until tender. Whisk in the flour until it thickens. While whisking, add the chicken broth, the half-and-half cream, parmesan cheese, garlic powder, pepper and salt. Add the spinach until the sauce thickens and the spinach wilts.

3. Once the sauce is thick, add the chicken and mushrooms into a big bowl and mix. The meal serves well with rice or quinoa.