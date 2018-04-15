College Cookbook: Celebrate with a slice of jackfruit cassava cake

Whenever there was a celebration of some sort, my mother would make her famous jackfruit cassava cake. Before I lived in Anchorage, I spent the first four years of my life in Utqiaġvik, that was where my mother’s best friend taught her how to make the Filipino dessert.

Since then, my mother has been perfecting her golden colored jackfruit cassava cake. A cassava is a starchy root from a tropical tree, and a cassava cake is a well-known Filipino dessert that uses grated cassava to create soft and chewy texture.

The serving size varies from 5 to 10 people.





Ingredients:

– 2 packs of grated cassava (you can find this at Lucky Market on 5011 Arctic Blvd Drive)

– 2 cans of coconut milk

– 2 cans of condensed milk

– 1 egg

– ¼ cup butter, melted

– 1 20 oz. can of jackfruit

– ½ cup of sugar

Before mixing everything in, make sure the packs of cassava are thawed out.





Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 475 degrees.

2. In a bowl, pour the grated cassava, egg, sugar, melted butter, one can of coconut milk and one can of condensed milk. Mix the ingredients together until it creates a creamy, even texture.

3. Pour the batter into a 15-by-10-inch baking dish. Make sure the mix is evenly distributed in the dish.

4. Open the can of jackfruit and drain the juice out. Place each individual jackfruit in rows on top of the mixture.

5. Turn the oven temperature down to 400°F. Place the baking dish in the oven for 45 minutes.

6. While the bottom layer is cooking in the oven, preheat the stove to medium heat.

7. Pour the remaining coconut and condensed milk in a sauce pan and keep stirring until the cream is thick and boiling. Set aside.

8. Take the cassava cake layer out of the oven once it is golden brown and pour the cream on top evenly.

10. Put the cake back in the oven and turn the oven temperature to the lowest broil setting. Let the cake broil until golden brown, about 4 to 5 minutes in the oven.

11. Once golden on top, let cool before serving.