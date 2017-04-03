Closed door in ECB starts student petition

In the atrium before the Engineering and Computation Building is a door that was once used as a main entrance into the ECB, and is now an emergency door. UAA engineering student, Roman Romanovski, has started a campaign to open that door to pedestrian traffic again. On March 23, Romanovski sent emails on his Facebook and Twitter page @UAAopenthedoor to every email he could find listed on Blackboard.

“I’ve been here long enough to know that [it] used to be a perfectly good entryway and walkway before the remodel of the ECB,” Romanovski said. “I enjoyed just walking across the street, I mean it’s a perfectly good door. It’s quite an inconvenience to go up and over and back down when you have a perfectly good crosswalk. It’s identified with signage, there’s paint on the road, it’s right there in front of the door. It’s always been there until the remodel. I think it’s the knowledge of, ‘Hey, you used to be able to go right across the street, no big deal.’ Now you have to go way out of your way.”

The door is now labeled as an emergency exit only, meaning that Romanovski, and other student pedestrians, cannot enter or exit through the door without triggering an alarm.

Kimberly Riggs is the facilities manager for the College of Engineering, and she said the door is no longer operable but other pathways were considered.

“The whole building was under renovation for a year… During the construction, there was talk of putting in an underpass, like a tunnel, underneath UAA Drive,” Riggs said. “We did the design, we completed the design, but there’s not funding for them currently to do construction on that part. However, the decision was made to close [the door] off because we have the skybridge, and to avoid having pedestrian traffic on the roadway.”

Riggs said the petitions asking for student support and signatures were new, but the pedestrian traffic through that door causes problematic traffic blocks.

“I personally don’t use that crosswalk ever, even when those doors are open, because I feel like it’s much safer and much better for traffic to use the skybridge, and I don’t mind taking the stairs,” Riggs said. “In my opinion, I don’t see a need for this door. I’ve seen traffic blocked all the way to Northern Lights and all the way back to the hospital because there’s no light when people cross the road every five seconds, [cars] have to stop constantly for pedestrian traffic.”

Director of Environmental Health and Safety Risk Management Support and Emergency Management, Doug Markussen, said student safety was best maintained when the ECB door was not used as an outlet for pedestrian traffic.

“That pedestrian crosswalk that goes across UAA Drive, there is not really an officially sanctioned crosswalk by the Municipality of Anchorage, so we’re trying to discourage people from doing it way before any of that took place,” Markussen said. “We much prefer them to use the skywalk… There have been efforts in the past to persuade people to not use that exit.”

Markussen said that the door was needed as an exit and entrance before the ECB underwent construction because of the bus stop right outside of the door.

“The only problem we had was that it was the direct access to the bus stop right out front,” Markussen said. “When they re-did the Engineering building…part of that project was to relocate the bus stop towards the parking garage, which kind of took away the need for the door to be the main entrance to the building anymore. In other words, most people are probably going to be coming in that building through the parking garage or from the bus stop around that end of the building.”

Markussen said there is no longer a need for the bus stop exit and that the road path was too dangerous.

“We’ve had incidents of people getting hit there, I know a bicycle got hit there once, a pedestrian got hit there once,” Markussen said. “There was one gentleman who called me up specifically because he was very irritated, trying to take is wife to the hospital, and it was right between class breaks and the students would not let him through.”

When the ECB was under construction, there was a conversation about building a tunnel underneath UAA Drive to offset the pedestrian traffic, but Markussen said there was no funding for the project. Julian McCarthy, natural sciences major, said he remembers when the door was an option for pedestrian traffic, and that he misses the option.

“Every morning I have to walk to the Allied Health Sciences Building for my morning class, and then right after that, I end up having to walk all the way to the ConocoPhillips Science Building, which is on the other side of campus,” McCarthy said. “I’ve always been kind of curious why that door’s blocked off because it’s a lot faster for me to walk straight through — which I was able to do one of my first few semesters here.”

Currently, there are a handful of signatures on the student petition, and 15 Facebook users are following @UAAopenthedoor.