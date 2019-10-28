Civil War: UAA volleyball fends off UAF behind stellar play from Vreeland and McGlathery

The UAA volleyball team defeated UAF 3-2 in comeback fashion at the Alaska Airlines Center on Oct. 22.

Junior Seawolf Anjoilyn Vreeland had her paws all over the game, exploding for seven aces — the most for a UAA player since 2006 (Rachael Knecht’s seven aces against LaGrange). Four of Vreeland’s seven aces came consecutively in the final set of the match when the set was tied 11-11 — giving UAA the win.

“We’d practiced pressure serving last night and I was kind of feeling myself, so I’m not really surprised by the result,” Vreeland said in a press release.

Junior Kayla McGlathery added a balanced performance to the tune of 13 kills and eight blocks. Freshman defensive specialist, Katie Hoeffner, joined the party as well, adding a career-high 13 digs.

The Seawolf victory, which was also the team’s “Think Pink” breast cancer awareness game, avenged their 1-3 loss to the Nanooks last month in Fairbanks.

The Nanooks were in command early in the match, maintaining their poise and cushioning their lead en route to a 25-20 victory in the first set.

The next set was all UAA, with the Seawolves surging to a 6-0 start and 25-11 finish thanks to a balanced scoring attack from sophomore Eve Stephens and juniors Vera Pluharova and McGlathery.

The Nanooks halted the Seawolves’ momentum early on heading into set three, jumping out to a 15-11 lead after an otherwise-tight set. The Seawolves rallied back from an 18-23 deficit to tie the score at 23-23 before two kills from junior Nanook Markie Miller stifled the Seawolf come back at 25-23.

McGlathery came up big in set four, contributing six kills in the set and helping the Seawolves to a 25-14 finish, knotting the game at two sets apiece.

The final set of the game was tight throughout, with 15 ties and seven lead changes. With the set tied 11-11, the Seawolves rallied for four unanswered points and the win, thanks to Vreeland’s clutch, four consecutive aces.

“It was almost like the tides turned because [UAF was] serving so well and then we served well. That was a big factor,” Vreeland said.

The Seawolves return to the Alaska Airlines Center on Nov. 7 for a matchup against Western Oregon.