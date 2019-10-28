Civil War: UAA volleyball fends off UAF behind stellar play from Vreeland and McGlathery

The UAA volleyball team defeated UAF 3-2 in comeback fashion at the Alaska Airlines Center on Oct. 22.

Junior defensive specialist Anjoilyn Vreeland capped off her performance with four-consecutive aces in the final set to win the game. Photo by Joey Carreon.

Junior Seawolf Anjoilyn Vreeland had her paws all over the game, exploding for seven aces — the most for a UAA player since 2006 (Rachael Knecht’s seven aces against LaGrange). Four of Vreeland’s seven aces came consecutively in the final set of the match when the set was tied 11-11 — giving UAA the win.

“We’d practiced pressure serving last night and I was kind of feeling myself, so I’m not really surprised by the result,” Vreeland said in a press release.

Junior Kayla McGlathery added a balanced performance to the tune of 13 kills and eight blocks. Freshman defensive specialist, Katie Hoeffner, joined the party as well, adding a career-high 13 digs.

UAA fans wear pink in honor of breast cancer awareness month and cheer for their Seawolves during the Oct. 22
match against UAF. Photo by Joey Carreon.

The Seawolf victory, which was also the team’s “Think Pink” breast cancer awareness game, avenged their 1-3 loss to the Nanooks last month in Fairbanks.

The Nanooks were in command early in the match, maintaining their poise and cushioning their lead en route to a 25-20 victory in the first set.

The next set was all UAA, with the Seawolves surging to a 6-0 start and 25-11 finish thanks to a balanced scoring attack from sophomore Eve Stephens and juniors Vera Pluharova and McGlathery.

The Nanooks halted the Seawolves’ momentum early on heading into set three, jumping out to a 15-11 lead after an otherwise-tight set. The Seawolves rallied back from an 18-23 deficit to tie the score at 23-23 before two kills from junior Nanook Markie Miller stifled the Seawolf come back at 25-23.

McGlathery came up big in set four, contributing six kills in the set and helping the Seawolves to a 25-14 finish, knotting the game at two sets apiece.

The final set of the game was tight throughout, with 15 ties and seven lead changes. With the set tied 11-11, the Seawolves rallied for four unanswered points and the win, thanks to Vreeland’s clutch, four consecutive aces.

“It was almost like the tides turned because [UAF was] serving so well and then we served well. That was a big factor,” Vreeland said.

The Seawolves return to the Alaska Airlines Center on Nov. 7 for a matchup against Western Oregon.

