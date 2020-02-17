City-Wide Career and Job Fair: One-stop employment opportunities

The 2020 Anchorage City-Wide Career and Job Fair can make it easier for students to find employment.

Chris Triplett is the career development coordinator for Career Exploration & Services at UAA. She understands how hard it can be to find a job, especially for busy college students.

“Career fairs bring together employers and job-seekers into one venue where the job-seekers can often interview on the spot with employers,” Triplett said.

The 2020 City-Wide Career and Job Fair will feature over 83 employers looking for new hires that work for both for-profit and nonprofit establishments. The fair will take place on Feb. 21 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the University Center, located at the University Mall, 3801 Old Seward Highway. It is open to the public and free to attend.

The fair will feature a wide variety of employers, such as Camp Fire Alaska, Alaska Maritime Agencies & Cruise Line Agencies of Alaska and Alaska Career College. A complete list of employers can be found at ancjobfair.wixsite.com/2020/job-seekers, where attendees can RSVP to the event, which is mandatory.

The career and job fair is made up of a coalition of eight partners. The partners have united for the purpose of offering a one-stop community employment opportunity for all-ages seeking employment, according to Triplett. The coalition includes the University of Alaska Anchorage, Alaska Pacific University and the Anchorage School District.

Last year, approximately 1,200 job seekers attended the fair, 400 of which were high school students bussed in by the Anchorage School District, Triplett said.

Triplett recommends that job seekers attend the event dressed professionally, ready for an onsite interview with employers with resumés on hand. To help prepare, students can sign up for a free Handshake account at alaska.joinhandshake.com/login, where they can set up appointments for mock interviews and resume building. Handshake is an online job networking site for college students.

For students looking for professional attire to wear during interviews and job hunts, JCPenney at the Anchorage 5th Avenue Mall at 406 W. Fifth Ave. will hold a JCPenney Suit-Up event on March 1 from 6-9 p.m. Professional apparel, such as suits, dress shirts and shoes and slacks can be purchased at up to 60% off retail price. The event is free to attend for UAA students or recent graduates and pre-registration is required through Handshake.

Sephora inside JCPenney will also host free beauty consultations and makeovers and the JCPenney Salon will have free hair consultations. If professional headshots are needed, the JCPenney Portrait Studio offers them for $29.99. Sessions can be booked at the store or online at JCPenney.com.

Another upcoming event for students to seek out job opportunities is the 2020 Spring Community Engagement and Career Fair on April 8 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. in the Student Union. The event will feature full and part-time opportunities for internships and volunteerism. Career Exploration and Services is currently building flyers for the event, according to Triplett.

For more information about the 2020 City-Wide Career and Job Fair and to register, visit the Career and Explorations UAA webpage. Information on the JCPenney Suit-Up event and pre-registration is available on the UAA website.