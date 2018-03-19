Chancellor announces new vice chancellor for Administrative Services

Chancellor Sam Gingerich’s office announced that Beverly Cotton Shuford has accepted the position of vice chancellor for Administrative Services in a memo on March 9. The memo stated that Cotton Shuford would begin at UAA on May 3.

The administrative services position is one of the highest ranking and paying positions at UAA. The vice chancellor oversees Facilities and Campus Services, Athletics, Human Resource Services, University Police Department, Information Technology Services and Administrative Services at UAA.

“Beverly brings a wealth of experience in university finance and administration to this role,” Gingerich wrote in the memo. “Since 2014, she has served as the associate vice president of budget and analytics at the University of North Texas where she has been responsible for an annual operating budget of more than $700 million and served as lead for strategic planning operations.”

Cotton Shuford is currently serving as associate vice president of Budget and Analytics at the University of North Texas. She has Bachelor’s of Business Administration degrees in finance and accounting, a Master’s of Science in accounting and she has almost completed a doctorate in higher education administration, according to her resume.

Cotton Shuford was one of five finalists for the position. In an open forum to the public on Feb. 14, Cotton Shuford spoke about why she wanted to move to Alaska.

“Why UAA? Looking at it, if I was going to leave the state of Texas, I was going to leave it big,” Cotton Shuford said. “It meets that criteria, but also looking at Anchorage and UAA, what is done here, Anchorage is a nice sized city.”

Before working at the University of Texas, Cotton Shuford was the vice president of business and finance at the Brite Divinity School at Texas Christian University. She has also worked at Texas Tech University, Wayland Baptist University and Oakwood United Methodist Church in positions in administration to teaching.

“Beverly is a certified public accountant with a proven track record of effective leadership across the institutions she has served,” Gingerich wrote. “I am delighted she will soon become part of the UAA leadership team and know you will join me in sending her a warm welcome to UAA and to Anchorage.”