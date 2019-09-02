EventsFeatures Campus Kickoff 2019: A photo story By Christina Swayney - September 2, 2019 A Campus Kickoff-goer climbs the rock wall provided by Alaska National Guard. Photo by Christina Swayney. A CKO-goer participates in a contest to win Alaska State Fair tickets. Photo by Christina Swayney. A CKO-goer pauses in the crowd for a quick picture. Photo by Christina Swayney. A dance battle began between two students at the Campus Kickoff stage area. Photo by Christina Swayney. A group of students enjoyed some hula hooping. Photo by Christina Swayney. A group of students pose for a photo at the 2019 Campus Kickoff event. Photo by Christina Swayney. Another dance contest breaks out at the Campus Kickoff event on Aug. 24. Photo by Christina Swayney. A ‘lab rat’ helps to recruit for the UAA Psychology club. Photo by Christina Swayney. A student tries to hit the dunk tank target. Photo by Christina Swayney. Booths representing the UAA community were lined up for students to enjoy. Photo by Christina Swayney. Festivities at CKO provided an entertaining evening before students returned to class on Aug. 26. Photo by Christina Swayney. Food trucks offered a variety of meal options for CKO attendees. Photo by Christina Swayney. Students played a quick round of cornhole as part of the entertainment available at Campus Kickoff. Photo by Christina Swayney. Rosey Lynn works in the Jeepney food truck during Campus Kickoff. Photo by Christina Swayney. UAA students enjoy a game of toss with a soccer ball at Campus Kickoff. Photo by Christina Swayney. Students enjoy a life-size, inflatable foosball game. Photo by Christina Swayney. UAA students, staff, faculty and community members wander the events of Campus Kickoff on Aug. 24. Photo by Christina Swayney. The Jujitsu Club at UAA provided demonstrations at CKO 2019. Photo by Christina Swayney. The Latino Student Union was one of the many tables to visit at Campus Kickoff. Photo by Christina Swayney. Two student cellists play for an audience at Campus Kickoff. Photo by Christina Swayney. The Glee Club at UAA was one of the many student organizations represented at Campus Kickoff on Aug. 24. Photo by Christina Swayney. Managing Editor Mary Ryan was amused at Spirit reading the Campus Kickoff edition of TNL. Photo by Caleigh Jensen.