Campus jobs work for students

Balancing both school and work as a college student can be difficult. Working on campus can be a solution, as many UAA jobs work with school schedules.

There is a multitude of employment opportunities on campus. Positions range from permanent faculty positions to part-time student jobs, such as baristas at Kaladi Brother’s Coffee or the Union Station Cafe, student assistant to the Dean, research in the Anthropology Department, a cashier at the campus bookstore and administrative help with Student Services. There are also temporary and internship opportunities.

Leslie Evangelista is a senior at UAA triple majoring in business management, marketing and journalism. She currently works in Student Services as a scheduling assistant, helping students get the information they need to register for classes and connecting them with advisers. Getting a school job was a smooth transition for her, she said.

“It was a pretty easy process and it’s pretty convenient as well, being on campus,” Evangelista said.

Marcie Stavich is the HR systems and records manager at UAA. She encourages students to apply for campus jobs for the schedule flexibility.

“The university understands that the university’s first priority is school. We really try to make sure we work with the student’s schedules, so that they have time for their studies,” Stavich said.

UAA offers many outside career resources at The UAA Career Exploration & Services, or CES. CES provides services such as mock interviews, resume writing, career and professional development workshops and programs and access to internship shadowing programs.

CES is available in person at the University Hub in the Social Sciences Building, room 142. It can also be reached by phone at (907) 786-6913, email at [email protected] or through their Facebook page, where events are posted.

The next CES event is The 2020 Anchorage City-Wide Career & Job Fair on Feb. 21, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. It will be held at the University Center Mall. Employers will be in attendance providing interviews and applicants should arrive professionally dressed and have resumes on hand.

Handshake, a job search and networking site, can also be accessed through the CES website. Students sign up through the website or the app, which is available through the App Store and Google Play at no charge. Search criteria for available positions can be tailored to the student’s preferences during applications and the app notifies users of positions once they become available.

To work on campus, students must be registered for six or more credits for the semester at UAA, be scheduled to work no more than 20 hours a week, so as not to interfere with school work and, once working, maintain a 2.0 GPA.

Students can add their information for employment opportunities by joining the UAA job pool by department through careers.alaska.edu or contacting CES. There are currently over 100 student positions available.