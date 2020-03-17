Call of Duty: Warzone is a forgiving experience to newcomers

Call of Duty: Warzone is a new battle royale mode out now in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. It’s free to download and play. Although, if Call of Duty: Modern Warfare isn’t already installed, it’s over 100 GB to download. Players new to battle royale games will find that Warzone is a very forgiving experience compared to other titles, such as Fortnite and Apex Legends.

Warzone is split into two modes, Battle Royale and Plunder. The former sees 50 three-man squads parachute into the vast area of Verdansk, which incorporates multiplayer maps from Modern Warfare and the previous Modern Warfare series into its landscape. Scavenge loot, stay inside the shrinking circular play area and be the last squad standing to win.

Plunder also starts with squads of three dropping into Verdansk, but are able to choose their loadout. The main objective is to accrue and deposit a total of $1 million. A few ways to acquire money are to find it in small amounts around the map, kill enemies and complete a contract’s objective. This game mode seems to have a tendency of lasting longer than a regular Battle Royale match.

What sets Warzone apart from other battle royales and makes it more appealing to newcomers is that players have the chance to come back after they die. If you’re killed early in the match, you can win a one versus one gunfight to parachute back in. However, you’ll still lose all the loot you had and have to start again with the X16 pistol.

The entire mechanic is explained in the game world as the player is captured and forced to fight to the death in the locker room of a Russian gulag. While awaiting their turn in the showers of combat, players can watch the current match play out in real-time from a balcony above. Observers receive five rocks to throw at the combatants.

There’s also a second option to getting back in the action. Teammates can buy a redeployment from buy stations littered around the Verdansk if a player fails to win their gunfight match, or if the gulag has closed when it’s late into the match.

Being able to get back into the action is a unique offer in a battle royale game. It minimizes the amount of time the player spends watching their teammates’ perspectives and maximizes the amount of looting and shooting.

Call of Duty: Warzone is pretty generous for a free-to-play game. Here’s a list of what free-to-play players can do in Warzone: level up weapons, unlock free tiers of items in the Battle Pass and complete challenges to earn experience points and unlock items. It’s a great battle royale for first-timers and if you decide to buy the rest of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, all your progress will carry over into the multiplayer. You can learn more about Warzone on the Call of Duty: Warzone website. It’s available to download for free on the PlayStation Store, Xbox Games Store and Battle.net on PC.