BYOM: Bring your own mat

For the next eight weeks, Williwaw will be hosting Yoga and Beer every Saturday from 2-4 p.m. This event is a joint effort between MIX 103.1, AIR Anchorage Aerial Fitness and Williwaw along with many other local sponsors. There is a free yoga lesson instructed by AIR Anchorage Aerial Fitness along with discounted beer, and for those non-beer drinkers, there is a bloody Mary and mimosa bar.

Monica Gomez, Yoga and Beer event lead, works for radio stations KWHL 106.5, MIX 103.1 and KFOD. She is responsible for putting together the Yoga and Beer event, which has had a positive turnout. Gomez was inspired for the idea when she was in San Francisco and has been pushing for this event for nine months.

“I kept telling Williwaw that we should do Yoga and Beer, then they bought it and the turnout has been amazing,” Gomez said. “It goes on for eight weeks, we had over 62 people the first week, male and female. It’s just getting bigger each week.”

The yoga lesson starts at 3 p.m. but many people are showing up earlier to enjoy a drink and mingle before the lesson.

“Basically you get there from 2 through 3 [p.m.], setting up your mat and mingling, putting your name in for a drawing that we have, you can get some healthy snacks, but it’s been filling up so much that people are coming in early to save their spot, and then yoga starts at 3,” Gomez said.

Not only is there free yoga every Saturday, but a chance to win a raffle at the end of the eight weeks.

“The more weeks you come the more chances you’ll win and at the end of the eight weeks we’re giving out a whole year of beauty from Escape Salon and Spa and we’re also giving out a whole year of yoga from AIR Anchorage Aerial fitness,” Gomez said.

Leandra Murray, Anchorage resident, has attended all the Yoga and Beer events and plans on keeping that streak.

“My experience at Williwaw’s Yoga and Beer has been such a fun experience, it’s a great way to kick off my Saturday and it’s something I look forward to each week,” Murray said. “It’s a nice way to get your sweat on and let loose.”

For those who have always wanted to attend a yoga class, this is a great way to check out the friendly environment.

“The best thing about it is that it’s a free class, so if you’ve never done yoga before either it’s a good way see it and no one is better than anyone and that’s what makes it fun,” Gomez said. “It’s a healthy loving atmosphere, I just encourage anyone to come and try it and I’m just so happy I put this whole thing together for anchorage and I just love seeing our anchorage community come together.”

The Yoga and Beer event has been picking up each week and even if things get a bit cramped, more people are encouraged to attend.

“I recommend these classes to everyone, they are so fun and what is a better way to start your weekend than burning some calories, meeting new people and did I say bloody Mary bar? Can’t top that for a Saturday afternoon,” Murray said.

Yoga and beer is a great way to get out of your comfort zone and subtly meet new people. Especially for those new to town or just looking for something to get out of the house, this can be a great people meeting opportunity.

“People like me that’s new in town and hate the idea of going to a bar because of anxiety, I like beer and fitness and I like to meet new people,” Kyle Dickerson, Anchorage resident, said. “In my opinion, it was the best event I’ve gone to here. For a guy, it can be tough going into a yoga room and seeing you’re the only guy there, this event guarantees that more than one guy will show up.”

Look out for updates on the Williwaw Facebook page for further details on upcoming Yoga and Beer events. Make sure to go early to secure a spot, grab a drink and mingle with the community. Remember to bring your own mat.