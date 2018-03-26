Bringing France to Anchorage

Romantic French music will fill the Recital Hall as some of UAA’s music faculty will perform a one-night-only chamber concert, The French Connection.

The concert on Friday, March 30 at 7:30 p.m. will feature pieces from French composers Jules Massenet, Maurice Ravel, Vincent d’Indy and Gabriel Fauré.

“It’s a concert of late 19th-century, late romantic music by some more important French composers who were starting an interesting transition into more modern 20th-century styles. It’s a really gorgeous, really sensuous kind of writing for piano, strings, voice and guitar; all music I’ve loved for a long time and thought it’d be good to put together for a long time,” John Lutterman, associate professor and performing cellist, said.

Lutterman and fellow UAA professor Timothy Smith together run the student chamber music program. Smith, pianist, will also be performing in the upcoming concert. He is looking forward to getting to perform with fellow faculty and the type of music that’s just their forte.

“There is something in this program that everyone will enjoy,” Smith, the associate dean for the Fine Arts and Humanities, said. “It’s a way of showcasing our abilities, our talents and also collaborating with one another, which we really enjoy doing.”

The faculty have started rehearsing for the concert at various times but have started coming together to polish it up over the past month. The concert will also include guitarist Armin Abdihodži?, soprano Mari Hahn, violinist Dawn Lindsay, violist Oleg Proskurnya and clarinetist Mark Wolbers.

The music as Lutterman described is romantic and sensual, but also still filled with emotion. The quartet to be performed, composed by Fauré is an example of the emotion packed into the music.

Tickets for The French Connection are $19.99 for adults, $14.99 for seniors and military and $9.99 for students and are available at ArtsUAA.com.