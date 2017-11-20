Board of Regents extend President’s contract

At the November meeting of the Board of Regents, the Board approved an extension to UA President Jim Johnsen’s employment contract. The contract states his employment will continue until Aug. 10, 2022. Gloria O’Neill, chair of the Board of Regents, commended Johnsen on his work for the University of Alaska at a public gathering Nov. 9.

“I’d like to acknowledge the leadership of our president, who’s here with us tonight, President Johnson… I’m really proud to say that today that one of our most important agenda items was to extend his contract,” O’Neill said. “He will be with the university for additional years, and we are really proud of the work that he’s done, working with all of you.”

J ohnsen was appointed as UA president in July of 2015, and he is the 14th president of the University of Alaska.

The extension approved by the Board of Regents extended the current contract by two years and provided an annual one-year extension unless the Board of Johnsen decides to change the contract. There was no change in salary for Johnsen. The amendment did allow for a re-negotiation of salary prior to each extension period. Johnsen’s base salary is $325,000 payable in biweekly installments, according to documents provided by the Board of Regents.

The decision to extend Johnsen’s contract comes after the September Full Board meeting when Regent Mary Hughes requested that the board consider an extension of the 2015 contract.

Before serving as president of the University of Alaska, Johnsen had served as the chair of the Alaska Commission on Postsecondary Education, vice chair of the Alaska Student Loan Corporation, vice chair of the University of Alaska Foundation, commissioner on the Western Interstate Commission on Higher Education, member of the Alaska State Committee on Research, and member of the Board of Directors of the Alaska State Chamber of Commerce, according to his online biography.