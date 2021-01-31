Attack on the US Capitol

On Jan. 6, the United States Capitol was raided as the vote to certify the election was well underway. Rioters consisted of Trump supporters who were trying to overturn the election.

“Big protest in DC on January 6th” as well as, “be there, will be wild,” President Trump tweeted on Dec. 19.

Trump held a rally at the White House on Jan. 6 where he encouraged his supporters to go to the Capitol building and “we’re going to try and give…our Republicans, the weak ones…the kind of pride and boldness that they need to take back our country.” he said in a speech. Moments later they did exactly that, rioters walked from the White House to the Capitol Building and began protesting. Shortly after, the rioters were breaking windows and doors to gain access to the building.

Officer Eugine Goodman was one of the officers protecting the Capitol. A video of Goodman leading rioters away from the senate chambers where the vote was being certified went viral on the internet. The next day after the raid, a bipartisan group of lawmakers said that they would introduce a bill to award Goodman the congressional Gold Medal which is one of the highest awards a civilian can get, according to the Washington Post.

After the protest, the FBI quickly began researching who was at the riot. As of Jan. 17, over 70 people have been charged with raiding the capitol and there are over 100 open cases, according to the New York Times.

Jake Angeli from Arizona, also known as Q Shaman in the QAnon community, raided the capital while sporting a hat with horns on it and red white and blue face paint. He was arrested on Jan. 9 for raiding the capitol.

Another infamous raider is Adam Johnson from Florida, who was photographed taking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lectern. He was identified and arrested on Jan. 8. Richerd Barnett from Arkansas, had his photo taken with his feet on the House Speakers desk, and was charged with breaking and entering a capitol.

During the raid, Trump was on social media calling the raiders true patriots. Two days after the riot, he was banned from twitter and subsequently banned from many other social media sites including Pinterest, Youtube and Facebook.

The FBI is asking for the public’s help with identifying anyone who was at the raid. If you know someone who participated in the riot on Jan. 6 the FBI encourages you to call the toll free number 1-800-CALL-FBI.