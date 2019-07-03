Anchorage’s 42nd PrideFest in 42 Pictures

By
Christina Swayney
-

Not a cloud in the sky was present but rainbows could be seen everywhere. People waved rainbow flags, rainbow clothes and had faces painted in rainbow colors. Queen’s “I Want to Break Free” blasted from a speaker and it was one of the hottest days in Anchorage as people marched in the 2019 Anchorage Pride Parade on June 30.

“All means all,” was a phrase that was repeatedly said during the parade by participants, performers and Daphne DoAll LaChores, the parade host.

“We are a city of unity, community and the people here in Anchorage that attended today’s parade are here to make it a better place for all,” Daphne DoAll LaChores said.

The parade started at 11 a.m. in downtown Anchorage. There were over 50 groups marching in the parade at the 42nd annual event. The parade marched through downtown and ended at Delaney Park Strip, where the rest of the festivities ensued.

The festival had numerous vendors and two stages, one for DJ music and the other for performers. The headliners for the main stage were DJ Hottpants from Miami, Lardi B, a body positive artist and Thorgy Thor, who is most known for appearing on RuPaul’s “Drag Race.”

A sign outside Dark Horse Coffee shows support for PrideFest. Photo by Christina Swayney.
Christians for Equality march in the Pride Parade. Photo by Christina Swayney.

Credit Union 1 celebrate with Daphne DoAll LaChores during the parade. Photo by Christina Swayney.

Onlookers enjoy the Pride Parade as it passes by. Photo by Christina Swayney.
Daphne DoAll LaChores has fun with the Rage City Rollergirls during the parade. Photo by Christina Swayney.
The National Park Service marches during the parade on June 29. Photo by Christina Swayney.
UAA Drag+, a UAA student organization, marches in the parade. Photo by Christina Swayney.
Turnagain UMC marches during the parade. Photo by Christina Swayney.
Marchers wave to the crowd during the parade. Photo by Christina Swayney.
Alaska Women Ascend marches greets Daphne DoAll LaChores during the parade. Photo by Christina Swayney.
Crowds watch as the parade marches through downtown Anchorage during the 42nd PrideFest. Photo by Christina Swayney.
The Alaskan Aids Assistance Association, or Four A’s, marches in the parade. Photo by Christina Swayney.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Alaska marches in the Pride parade. Photo by Christina Swayney.
Anchorage Health Department marches in the Pride parade. Photo by Christina Swayney.
Marchers and their pets proceed down the street during the parade. Photo by Christina Swayney.
Christians for Equality carry a sign that reads ‘God is nonbinary’ during the parade. Photo by Christina Swayney.
Planned Parenthood marches in the Pride parade. Photo by Christina Swayney.
Anchorage Neighborhood Health Center marches during the Pride parade. Photo by Christina Swayney.
Planned Parenthood marches during the Pride parade. Photo by Christina Swayney.
PrideFest is an event filled with color, costumes and creativity for participants. Photo by Christina Swayney.
Chainbreakers Bike Collective marches during the Pride parade. Photo by Christina Swayney.
Pets wear Pride colors at the Anchorage PrideFest. Photo by Christina Swayney.
Congregation Beth Sholom marches during the Pride parade. Photo by Christina Swayney.
Pride celebrants represent the Stonewall Riots during the parade. 50 years have passed since the riots occurred. Photo by Christina Swayney.
Ballot Bot dances during the festivities of the Pride parade. Photo by Christina Swayney.
A Pride parade marcher carries a sign that reads ‘Pray Away The Hate.’ Photo by Christina Swayney.
Marchers carry signs that read ‘FREE and Confidential HIV Testing’ during the Pride parade. Photo by Christina Swayney.
A float drives down the parade route during the Pride parade. Photo by Christina Swayney.
A PrideFest participant bears the colors of Pride. Photo by Christina Swayney.
The Dr. Feel Good dancers perform for those gathered at PrideFest. Photo by Christina Swayney.
Brooklyn performs for the audience at Anchorage PrideFest. Photo by Christina Swayney.
DJ Hottpants performs for an audience during PrideFest. Photo by Christina Swayney.
Lardi B performs for the crowd gathered at PrideFest. Photo by Christina Swayney.
Lardi B performs on stage for PrideFest participants. Photo by Christina Swayney.
A large audience gathers on Delaney Park Strip during Anchorage’s 42nd PrideFest. Photo by Christina Swayney.
Thorgy Thor performs on stage at Anchorage PrideFest. Photo by Christina Swayney.
During a performance at PrideFest,Thorgy Thor reveals the Pride within. Photo by Christina Swayney.
Thorgy Thor looks out upon the audience gathered at Delaney Park Strip. Photo by Christina Swayney.
Thorgy Thor takes time to greet a four-legged fan during PrideFest. Photo by Christina Swayney.
Thorgy Thor embraces an audience member during PrideFest activities. Photo by Christina Swayney.
Thorgy Thor revels in the crowd during PrideFest at Delaney Park Strip. Photo by Christina Swayney.
Thorgy Thor struts among onlookers at Anchorage PrideFest. Photo by Christina Swayney.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here