Anchorage’s 42nd PrideFest in 42 Pictures

Not a cloud in the sky was present but rainbows could be seen everywhere. People waved rainbow flags, rainbow clothes and had faces painted in rainbow colors. Queen’s “I Want to Break Free” blasted from a speaker and it was one of the hottest days in Anchorage as people marched in the 2019 Anchorage Pride Parade on June 30.

“All means all,” was a phrase that was repeatedly said during the parade by participants, performers and Daphne DoAll LaChores, the parade host.

“We are a city of unity, community and the people here in Anchorage that attended today’s parade are here to make it a better place for all,” Daphne DoAll LaChores said.

The parade started at 11 a.m. in downtown Anchorage. There were over 50 groups marching in the parade at the 42nd annual event. The parade marched through downtown and ended at Delaney Park Strip, where the rest of the festivities ensued.

The festival had numerous vendors and two stages, one for DJ music and the other for performers. The headliners for the main stage were DJ Hottpants from Miami, Lardi B, a body positive artist and Thorgy Thor, who is most known for appearing on RuPaul’s “Drag Race.”

Credit Union 1 celebrate with Daphne DoAll LaChores during the parade. Photo by Christina Swayney.