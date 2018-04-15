Anchorage Mayor’s Marathon, Salmon Run and more summer fun

Looking to get a head start on your summer plans? There are many options of activities and events taking place this year, some already have registration open and filling up quickly. With only three weeks left until summer break, it is never too early to start making summer plans to get outdoors and physically active.

One the most prominent events is the Gold Nugget Triathlon, returning for its 35th year. The event this year is taking place on May 20 and currently has open registration.

A second popular summer event is the Anchorage Mayor’s Marathon and Half Marathon, taking place on June 23. Registration has been open the entire year, but prices increase the closer it gets to the event.

In addition, many other road and trail races take place during the summer, including the Anchorage Salmon Run on May 6, comprised of a 2K, 5K and 10K on the Tony Knowles Coastal Trail.

Specific to the Anchorage Running Club, three events are hosted during the summer months. The Trent Waldron Half Marathon and 10K is on May 26, the Boondocks 5K is on July 8 and the Masters’ 5K and 10K are July 11.

A unique event that takes place every year is the Twilight 12K, a 7 p.m. race, taking place on June 1. A Skinny Mini 6K is also paired with the event.

One day later on June 2 is the 44th annual Arctic Valley Run, either a 5 or 12.6 mile run. Registration is currently open and will stay open until the race day. There will be a price increase the day of the race.

There are options for children to stay active in the summertime, too.

Two hockey camps are available, both UAA affiliated and for children ages 6-13.

Both coached by current UAA athletes and official staff, the first one is the Seawolf Sports Camp, broken up into two segments, May 29 – June 29 and July 9 – Aug. 17.

The second is the UAA Hockey Academy, June 11 – 29 and July 9 – 13.

All camps are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. More information can be found at www.goseawolves.com

A summer triathlon for children also starts in less than a month; on May 12, the Trailside Kids Triathlon takes place. The event is hosted by Healthy Futures and Trailside PTA.

For more suggestions about getting out and about this summer, visit www.anchoragerunningclub.com or www.anchorage.net/events.