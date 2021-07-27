Anchorage Date Ideas

Anchorage is a city of boundless opportunities waiting to be explored. Between the sun-filled summers and frigid cold winters, adventure awaits no matter the season. So, whether you’re going out on a first date or just looking for a fun night out with your sweetheart, be sure to consult this lineup of fun date night ideas and keep it close for when you need a little date night inspiration.

Anchorage Museum

Located in the center of downtown Anchorage, the museum is the perfect date to pair with a nice dinner. I’d recommend Originale, Fat Ptarmigan or Roscoe’s, which are all a minute walk away. Meander the art galleries, let loose your childish side at the Imaginarium or enjoy the views of the city from the top floor. UAA students even get $5 off admission!

Spot the Northern Lights

The Aurora is one of the most breathtaking sights you’ll see in your lifetime. Among the outskirts of Anchorage are a handful of places where you can see the northern lights. If you ever find yourself free on a clear winter night with high solar activity, be sure to scoop up your sweetheart and seek out the aurora.

Beartooth Theatre Pub & Grill

If you’ve lived in Anchorage for any amount of time, you know of the famous Moose’s Tooth Pizza. Its sister restaurant, Beartooth, delivers the same great pizza to you while you watch cheap movies. A classic first date spot.

Alaska Rock Gym

A great wintertime activity, the rock gym is a great place to build trust, break a sweat and keep out of the cold. Take an introductory climbing course together or rent some shoes and test your skills at bouldering.

Take a Road Trip

Heading North to Talkeetna or South to Girdwood could make for a fun day trip. Throw together a playlist, pack some snacks and hit the road. After all, you’ve got each other for company.

Hike or Paddle at Eklutna Lake

During the summer months, Eklutna’s beauty is nothing short of postcard worthy. Kayaks and tandem boats are available to paddle to your heart’s content in the lake’s glassy waters. The area is also riddled with hiking spots, allowing for a fantastic view of the Chugach Mountains and Eklutna Lake nestled between them.

Catch the Sunset

Located along the west coast of the city is the Tony Knowles Coastal Trail. Here, you’ll have a perfect view of the Chugach Mountains lit up by the morning sunrise or the alpenglow at sunset. Pack a picnic and be sure to huddle up close, it can get breezy along the oceanfront.