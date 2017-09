AN EVENING WITH JACKSON KATZ, “MORE THAN A FEW GOOD MEN: A LECTURE ON AMERICAN MANHOOD AND VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN”

What: Following the Take Back the Night march, author, filmmaker and educator Dr. Jackson Katz presents a public lecture on violence against women. Katz is known for his activism on issues of gender and violence and his TED Talk “Violence Against Women is a Men’s Issue.”

When: Friday, Sept. 29 from 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: UAA Wendy Williamson Auditorium

Cost: Free