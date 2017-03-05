Amazing stories being written everyday

If you’ve ever read the Green and Gold News, you know that UAA has some very talented professors, students and departments. What you wouldn’t know, is that the faces behind the Green and Gold also have their own incredible stories.

Kristin DeSmith, assistant vice chancellor for University Relations, is the team leader. DeSmith describes Green and Gold as the library for all of University Relation’s stories.

“The website is basically where we house all of the stories, regardless of which platform we use to send them,” DeSmith said. “One week we may produce three stories. One might go in the Alumni electronic newsletter, one might be our syndicated story that we send out to media, one may our social media story, and one may be a front page story. Those are specific places they’d be placed but they are all housed on Green and Gold.”

Some recent Green and Gold articles include stories about UAA Greek Life, profiles on international students and features about UAA construction management winning a national competition.

“[Green and Gold] is driven by amazing stories, whereas newspapers are driven, not necessarily by showcasing the amazing things that are happening, but [by] what stories they think the public wants to read,” DeSmith said. “We try to balance both of those.”

Joey Besl and Tracy Kalytiak are two of the writers behind Green and Gold, but outside of writing, both run. Besl is an intermittent marathoner, and Kalytiak likes to hike and run long distance. According to her colleagues, you can find her running up the Bodenburg Butte near Palmer multiple times a day.

Besl is originally from Cincinnati, Ohio but he moved to Alaska three years ago for his current position. Before coming to Alaska, Besl was employed with the study abroad program, Semester at Sea, where he was able to write stories about the program while traveling from Florida to California the long way.

Kalytiak currently lives in Palmer. She moved to Alaska in 1997 and has worked at UAA for over three years. She’s written for publications like Alaska Magazine, Detroit News and Atlanta Journal and Constitution. Out of all the stories she’s written for University Relations, her piece called, “UAA DNP alumna: ‘Vivitrol’s the path to an opioid-free life…it gets you clean’” was her favorite.

Kalytiak had first heard about Vivitrol, the drug, on a hike with a friend whose daughter is a heroin addict. The Vivitrol article showcased a UAA student who was doing research on the effect Vivitrol had on heroin addicts who were taking it while in jail versus being treated after they were released.

“That was really exciting to write about because it’s so relevant, especially now with opioid addiction being such a huge problem for Alaska,” Kalytiak said. “It’s great to see UAA doing things like this, so relevant, not up on a hill somewhere, really out in the community.”

Another important member of the University Relations team is Public Relations and Marketing Manager, Kirstin Olmstead. Originally from a fruit and vegetable farm in Michigan, Olmstead moved to Alaska five years ago and has been part of DeSmith’s team for about six months. Olmstead said she likes the impact UAA students and faculty have on the greater community, and that one of her favorite projects was getting Fulbright Arctic Initiative Scholar Linda Chamberlain on Alaska News Nightly to talk about her work on childhood trauma and healing. Both DeSmith and Olmstead said the mission of the stories they produce, is to convince prospective to enroll at UAA.

“We have quite a few students who will inquire about coming here through the private messaging set up on Facebook,” Olmstead said. “That is part of the goal behind the stories, to help students envision themselves here.”

DeSmith added that stories her team writes are read by numerous different audiences and that those stories have prompted people to volunteer or donate money based on what they’ve read.

“One of the things that makes me really proud, is that I get to do what I love every day. I have an M.F.A. in creative writing, I lead a creative team here, and I get to use my experience every day. I love to be able to see how it impacts our community,” DeSmith said. “You make a difference in this place, and you make a difference with an M.F.A. in creative writing, where most places would not think that.”

Amazing stories are being written every day at UAA, and some amazing people are writing those stories.