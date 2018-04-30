Alumni-run business fills niche in Anchorage

On March 2, RAGE opened the doors of its sleek storefront in the Sears Mall. They describe themselves on their Instagram page as “Alaska’s Premium Boutique,” RAGE specializes in sneakers, high-end clothing, restoration and consignment of brands previously only available to Alaskans online.

“We wanted to open before summer, so we started talking serious details in January and February… [the] grand opening blew my mind, we did a lot of advertising but I still didn’t know how people would react” co-owner Grenel Sumabat said.

Sumabat, who has been restoring shoes and sneakers since 2012, graduated from UAA with a degree in computer science in 2017. After graduating he decided to pursue his passion, which led to the creation of RAGE.

Prior to having a storefront, Sumabat and co-owner of RAGE, John Daet, were restoring and selling shoes locally, which lead Sumabat to build a website for their endeavor.

“I guess that’s where [the] computer science comes in,” Sumabat said.

While RAGE has only been open for a few weeks, they’re off to a steady start, Daet said. .

“I really appreciate everybody that’s been coming through and supporting us,” Daet said. “We’re looking to host some events in the future… we’re just hoping to continue growing and get bigger.”

Rage offers brands such as Hypebeat, Palace, Supreme and Anti Social Club, as well as a number of different services.

“There’s a culture for this: sneakers, clothing, vintage and shoes in general… but there really just wasn’t a platform for it yet,” Sumabat said. “There are so many businesses like ours in the Lower 48 but there just wasn’t anything for the community here before we started.”

As RAGE continues to grow, Sumabat and Daet have future plans to start their own merchandise and clothing line.