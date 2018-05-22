All About Anchorage: summer events in June

Runs
Twilight 12K & Skinny Mini 6K
The twelfth annual run hosted by Skinny Raven Sports for all ages with a 12K and 6K.
Where: Skinny Raven Sports (800 H St.)
When: Friday, June 1, race starts at 7 p.m.
Registration: $45-$55, skinnyraven.com
Alaska Run for Women
Where: Sullivan Arena (1600 Gambell St)
When: Saturday, June 9, events start at 7:30 a.m., first race starts at 8:30 a.m.
Registration: By donation, $25 recommended, krfw.org
Rainbow Run
This year is the 4th annual Rainbow Run as part of Anchorage PrideFest.
Where: Ship Creek trail, starting next to the Comfort Inn (111 W. Ship Creek Avenue)
When: Tuesday, June 12, race starts at 6 p.m.
Registration: $30, alaskapride.org
Mayor’s Midnight Sun Marathon
The marathon, as well as a marathon relay, half-marathon, buddy half-marathon and a coastal 5K are all a part of this popular Anchorage event.
Where: Marathon and Marathon Relay starts at Bartlett High School (1101 Golden Bear Dr); Half-Marathon, Buddy Half-Marathon and Coastal 5K start at Delany Park Strip (W 9th Ave).
When: Saturday, June 23, first race starts at 7:30 a.m.
Registration: $40-$160, goseawolves.com
Concerts
Nas*
Rapper Nas will hold a one-night-only, rain or shine concert at Moose’s Tooth.
Where: Moose’s Tooth Pub & Pizzeria (3300 Old Seward Highway)
When: Saturday, June 9, 7 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m.
Cost: $60, tickets available on beartooththeatre.net
*This show is 21 and over
Hawthorne Heights*
Rock band Hawthorne Heights is in Anchorage for one concert at Williwaw Social
Where: Williwaw Social (609 F St)
When: Friday, June 29, 8 p.m.
Cost: $18-$65, tickets available at eventbrite.com
*This show is 21 and over
Arlo Guthrie
Spend the night listening to American folk singer-songwriter Arlo Guthrie during his visit to Alaska.
Where: Atwood Concert Hall (621 West 6th Avenue)
When: Saturday, June 30, 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $49.75, tickets available at centertix.com
Sports
Alaska Baseball League games
Catch and cheer on the Anchorage Glacier Pilots and the Anchorage Bucs as they play against other Alaska Baseball League teams throughout the summer.
Where: Mulcahy Stadium (498 E 16th Ave)
When: Reoccurring, times and dates vary, season starts Tuesday, June 5. Full schedule available at alaskabaseballleague.org
Cost: $5-$7 per game
Festivals & Special Events
Anchorage Market & Festival
Support local businesses and musicians throughout the summer at the weekend market.
When: Reoccurring, every Saturday (10 a.m. – 6 p.m.) and Sunday (10 a.m. – 5 p.m.) until Sep. 9
Where: 3rd & E St. Parking Lot
Cost: Free admission!
Spenard Jazz Fest All Day Music Marathon
Spenard Jazz Fest highlights local talent at various locations, including an all-day music marathon on June 2.
When: Saturday, June 2, 12 p.m. – 12 a.m.
Where: 49th State Brewing Co. (2104, 717 W 3rd Ave)
Cost: $40-$50, spenardjazzfest.org
Fiddlehead Festival
A weekend at Alyeska celebrating fiddlehead fern season with music, crafts, beer and wine, food and more can be had with family at the Fiddlehead Festival.
When: Saturday, June 2 – Sunday, June 3
Where: Alyeska Resort (1000 Arlberg Ave)
Cost: Free admission, alyeskaresort.com
Alaska PrideFest
For a whole week, Alaska PrideFest will hold numerous events celebrating pride and equality
When: Monday, June 9 – Monday, June 16
Where & Cost: Events vary in price and location, visit alaskapride.org
Juneteenth
Join fellow Seawolves to celebrate the abolition of slavery with Juneteenth
When: Tuesday, June 19
Where: UAA Campus – Cuddy Quad
Cost: Free admission
Downtown Summer Solstice Festival and Hero Games
Get the whole family together for this downtown summer solstice event
When: Saturday, June 23, 12 – 6 p.m.
Where: Fourth Avenue and Town Square
Cost: Free admission, anchoragedowntown.org
Arctic Thunder Air Show & JBER Open House
Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson opens its gates for everyone to visit and enjoy an air show.
When: Saturday, June 30 – Sunday, July 1
Where: Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson
Cost: Free admission, alaskaairshow.org