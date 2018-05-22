All About Anchorage: summer events in June

Runs

Twilight 12K & Skinny Mini 6K

The twelfth annual run hosted by Skinny Raven Sports for all ages with a 12K and 6K.

Where: Skinny Raven Sports (800 H St.)

When: Friday, June 1, race starts at 7 p.m.

Registration: $45-$55, skinnyraven.com

Alaska Run for Women

Where: Sullivan Arena (1600 Gambell St)

- Advertisement -

When: Saturday, June 9, events start at 7:30 a.m., first race starts at 8:30 a.m.

Registration: By donation, $25 recommended, krfw.org

Rainbow Run

This year is the 4th annual Rainbow Run as part of Anchorage PrideFest.

Where: Ship Creek trail, starting next to the Comfort Inn (111 W. Ship Creek Avenue)

When: Tuesday, June 12, race starts at 6 p.m.

Registration: $30, alaskapride.org

Mayor’s Midnight Sun Marathon

The marathon, as well as a marathon relay, half-marathon, buddy half-marathon and a coastal 5K are all a part of this popular Anchorage event.

Where: Marathon and Marathon Relay starts at Bartlett High School (1101 Golden Bear Dr); Half-Marathon, Buddy Half-Marathon and Coastal 5K start at Delany Park Strip (W 9th Ave).

When: Saturday, June 23, first race starts at 7:30 a.m.

Registration: $40-$160, goseawolves.com

Concerts

Nas*

Rapper Nas will hold a one-night-only, rain or shine concert at Moose’s Tooth.

Where: Moose’s Tooth Pub & Pizzeria (3300 Old Seward Highway)

When: Saturday, June 9, 7 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m.

Cost: $60, tickets available on beartooththeatre.net

*This show is 21 and over

Hawthorne Heights*

Rock band Hawthorne Heights is in Anchorage for one concert at Williwaw Social

Where: Williwaw Social (609 F St)

When: Friday, June 29, 8 p.m.

Cost: $18-$65, tickets available at eventbrite.com

*This show is 21 and over

Arlo Guthrie

Spend the night listening to American folk singer-songwriter Arlo Guthrie during his visit to Alaska.

Where: Atwood Concert Hall (621 West 6th Avenue)

When: Saturday, June 30, 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $49.75, tickets available at centertix.com

Sports

Alaska Baseball League games

Catch and cheer on the Anchorage Glacier Pilots and the Anchorage Bucs as they play against other Alaska Baseball League teams throughout the summer.

Where: Mulcahy Stadium (498 E 16th Ave)

When: Reoccurring, times and dates vary, season starts Tuesday, June 5. Full schedule available at alaskabaseballleague.org

Cost: $5-$7 per game

Festivals & Special Events

Anchorage Market & Festival

Support local businesses and musicians throughout the summer at the weekend market.

When: Reoccurring, every Saturday (10 a.m. – 6 p.m.) and Sunday (10 a.m. – 5 p.m.) until Sep. 9

Where: 3rd & E St. Parking Lot

Cost: Free admission!

Spenard Jazz Fest All Day Music Marathon

Spenard Jazz Fest highlights local talent at various locations, including an all-day music marathon on June 2.

When: Saturday, June 2, 12 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: 49th State Brewing Co. (2104, 717 W 3rd Ave)

Cost: $40-$50, spenardjazzfest.org

Fiddlehead Festival

A weekend at Alyeska celebrating fiddlehead fern season with music, crafts, beer and wine, food and more can be had with family at the Fiddlehead Festival.



When: Saturday, June 2 – Sunday, June 3

Where: Alyeska Resort (1000 Arlberg Ave)

Cost: Free admission, alyeskaresort.com

Alaska PrideFest

For a whole week, Alaska PrideFest will hold numerous events celebrating pride and equality

When: Monday, June 9 – Monday, June 16



Where & Cost: Events vary in price and location, visit alaskapride.org

Juneteenth

Join fellow Seawolves to celebrate the abolition of slavery with Juneteenth

When: Tuesday, June 19

Where: UAA Campus – Cuddy Quad

Cost: Free admission

Downtown Summer Solstice Festival and Hero Games

Get the whole family together for this downtown summer solstice event

When: Saturday, June 23, 12 – 6 p.m.



Where: Fourth Avenue and Town Square

Cost: Free admission, anchoragedowntown.org

Arctic Thunder Air Show & JBER Open House

Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson opens its gates for everyone to visit and enjoy an air show.

When: Saturday, June 30 – Sunday, July 1

Where: Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson

Cost: Free admission, alaskaairshow.org