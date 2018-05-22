A ‘wheelie’ fun alternative

Summer is the perfect time to grab a bike and ride around campus with UAA’s Green and Gold Bike Share.

Bike Share is a project that was carried out by the UAA Green Fee Board back in 2012 which allows students to rent a cruiser bike as an alternative to driving or walking to their next class along with getting some exercise and freeing up a parking spot.

The bright yellow bikes are available for rent as of Monday, May 21. They cost $30 a month, or a $1-a-day fee. Students can go to the Student Union Front Desk to pay the deposit and get the bike for thirty days.

Not taking summer classes or just need to take a break from studying and hit the trails with a friend? There are plenty of trails all around Anchorage, especially some near campus.

Goose Lake Park is a popular spot near campus. The trail can be found across the Social Sciences Building on campus, which leads cyclists down the woodsy trail, looping around the lake and back up to campus for about a 1.5-mile ride.

The Lanie Fleischer Chester Creek Trail is a little longer, just under four miles long, one way, starting at Goose Lake Park. The paved trail takes cyclists west from the park through various other scenic parks until reaching Westchester Lagoon.

The University Park is another option by campus that is a fun, quick ride. Just about a mile, the ride is a loop, similar to Goose Lake. The lake is located east of Elmore road, between Alaska Pacific University and the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium.

Lastly, another long trail is the Campbell Creek Greenbelt. This trail takes cyclists near neighborhoods and more parks along Campbell Creek on a 7.5-mile ride. The trail can begin near campus, north of Tudor Road, on the University Lake trail, and end near the intersection of Diamond Boulevard and Victor Road. Whether biking a short or long distance, stay aware of wild animals and don’t forget a helmet.

The Student Union Gear Room has plenty of other sporting supply options for students to rent. To see all the summer gear they offer as well as the day and weekend rent fee, look under Student Life and Leadership at uaa.alaska.edu/students.