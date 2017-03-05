A spring break stay-cation: What to do in Anchorage over the week-long break

Spring break marks the lull moment in the hectic semester, and for many, it means vacation time. However, those staying in Anchorage can have a vacation of their own. There are quite a few new events kick-starting this month and will still be available even long after the break has ended.

Thursdays mark Anchorage’s weekly boxing fights at the Egan Center. Each night features seven fights in an arena setting. All ages are more than welcome to attend, though children must be supervised by parents or guardians. Admission starts at $17 for general seating and $36.25 for ringside seats.

“You can purchase tickets at the Sullivan Arena, or here at the Egan Center when doors open at 6:30,” Leesha Smith, from the Egan Center, said.

The actual fights start at 7:30 p.m. The fighting season opens March 9 and ends March 30.

Also happening on Thursdays are the Anchorage Distillery tours. Tours start at 6 p.m. at the Anchorage Distillery. Admission is free, though restricted to persons age 21 and above.

“We grind everything on site,” Jacindra Franks from the Anchorage Distillery, said. An official tasting takes place before and after the tour. The tours run from March 9 to Dec 28.

Friday evenings welcome Friday Night at the Boulder. From 7-9 p.m., participants can come inside the Alaska Rock Gym and hang out on the second floor. Anyone and everyone is welcome.

“It’s a fairly casual event,” Elliot Stutzer from the Alaska Rock Gym said. Participants can ask Rock Gym employees for climbing advice, mingle with other climbers, or ignore everyone altogether and just climb. Though there is no fee for instruction, an $18 day-pass is required for entry. Children under the age of 14 must have adult supervision. Friday Night at the Boulder runs from March 10 to Oct. 20.

Though a trip away from home can bring an exciting break, trying something new can bring the same fun. This spring break, Anchorage definitely has a few new adventures to bring to the table.