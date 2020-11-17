A quick recap of the 2020 election as it unfolded throughout the week

2020 has been way more turbulent than any other year in recent memory. A big source of anxiety this year was the 2020 election. This was not going to be a typical election because of the pandemic and civil unrest in response to the murder of Geroge Floyd by a police officer. With those factors in mind, no one could have predicted the outcome.

The American people knew that we wouldn’t know who the president was on the day of the election because there was a massive influx of absentee and mail-in votes. For most of the year, President Trump undermined this way of voting, calling them “illegal votes.”

The first state that was called on Nov. 3, was Kentucky for Trump according to The New York Times. As more polling places started to close, many people were glued to their TVs waiting to hear who the next president would be.

As expected, many states didn’t get called that day. By the evening, Joe Biden was ahead in electoral votes, but was losing in key battleground states. Because of this, Trump declared a premeditated victory that evening and kept undermining the mail-in votes that were yet to be counted.

On Nov. 4, tensions grew as we still didn’t know who the next president was going to be. President Trump claimed victory in Michigan because he was ahead, but in the next few hours, Joe Biden won that state. Michigan was one of the key states that both campaigns needed to win the presidency. Michigan had previously been won by President Trump in 2016.

Throughout the day, Trump supporters in many states were saying contradicting information about counting ballots. For example, in Michigan where Trump was ahead, many of his supporters went to polling places shouting “stop the count.” While in Arizona, they were screaming “count the votes” at poll workers because he was behind.

Trump is suing Michigan, Nevada and Georgia with little success according to the Associated Press. Most of the accusations made against each state were very weak and considered hearsay. There is no confirmation that each state will actually hear any of the accusations of voter fraud.

Misinformation was a common thread in the Trump campaign during the week. Five days after the election, 29 of his tweets were flagged as not factual. His tweets included claiming many states that he had not won and claimed that he had won “by a lot!” More misinformation flooded Twitter when Rudy Guliani, who is a part of the Trump legal team, tweeted an article claiming that 21,000 dead people voted in Pennsylvania. This claim was proven false almost immediately. Eric Trump also tweeted a video of ballots on a beach that were being burned and the state quickly debunked it in a statement released later that day.

Tensions were building throughout the week in Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Nevada and Georgia. Each campaign was fighting for these states but all of them went to Joe Biden. When he only needed six more electoral votes to win, many people looked to Nevada, which hadn’t been called yet, but was leaning towards Biden. Reasons for the failure of the Trump campaign’s efforts to successfully prove voter fraud include profound claims in Michigan and Georgia according to NPR. A popular conspiracy amongst the Trump campaign was that votes for President Trump were thrown out because they used sharpie instead of black ink, but there was no clear evidence that supported that theory.

On Nov. 7, Joe Biden won Pennsylvania and exceeded the 270 electoral votes that are needed to be president. Joe Biden will officially be the 46th President of the United States. This is the eleventh time where a President of the United States hasn’t won re-election according to business insider.

On Nov. 10, the New York Times projected that the Democrats would keep control of the House.

This election was historic for so many reasons. Firstly, Sarah McBride is the first openly transgender state senator. Mondaire Jones and Ritchie Torres are the first openly gay black men elected to congress. Michele Rayner-Goolsby is the first openly queer black woman in the house of representatives. Kim Jackson is the first openly queer candidate in the Georgia Senate. Torrey Harris became the first LGBTQ+ member of Tennessee’s state legislature. Last but certainly not least, Kamala Harris is the first woman and woman of color to be Vice President.

In the final days of election week, Trump won North Carolina, while Biden won Arizona and Georgia. At the time of writing, the projected count has Biden at 306 electoral votes and Trump with 232 electoral votes.

In the Alaska races, Dan Sullivan won reelection on Nov. 11 against Dr. Al Gross for the Senate. Don Young also won reelection against Alyse Galvin for the House of Representatives. She also called him hoping for a speedy recovery from Covid-19.